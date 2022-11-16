Hyderabad: Parts of city to face water supply disruption on Nov 17

Hyderabad: Some parts of Hyderabad will face water supply disruption for 24 hours starting from 4 am on November 17.

The disruption is due to the work that will be undertaken to address the water pipeline leakage at LB Nagar and Mansoorabad.

The areas that will face water supply disruptions include Uppal, Ramanthapur, Sri Sai RTC colony, Adarsh Nagar, Venkat Sai Nagar, Sri Krishna colony, Old Peerzadiguda, Mallikarjuna Nagar (Phase I) and Bhavani Nagar colony.

Apart from them, the water supply will also be affected at Quthbullapur, NTR Nagar Basti, Vastu colony, Shiva Ganga colony, and Shivamma Basti.

In a press release, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) requested the residents of the above areas to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.

Hyderabad to face water supply disruption for second time in Nov

This is the second time in a month. Earlier too, some parts of Hyderabad faced water supply disruption.

At the beginning of the current month, HMWSSB, in a press release, mentioned that on November 2, the drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours in areas including BHEL MIG Colony, BHEL LIG Colony, Chandanagar, Papi Reddy Colony, Rajiv Home, Nallagandla, Huda Colony, Gopanapalli, Mayuri Nagar, Madhapur, Gokul Plots and Malaysian Township.

The board had cited Singur Phase-3 pipeline repair works at the ICRISAT as the reason.