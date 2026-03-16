Hyderabad, parts of Telangana brace for thunderstorms on Mar 16

Thunderstorms, gusty winds up to 45 kmph and possible hailstorms likely in Hyderabad and several Telangana districts from afternoon to night on March 16.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th March 2026 9:54 am IST
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Hyderabad: The city is expected to witness scattered moderate to intense thunderstorms on March 16, with weather activity likely to begin after 4 pm and continue into the night.

Weather observers have advised residents to remain cautious as sudden rain, lightning, and strong winds may affect normal activities across the city.

Along with Hyderabad, several districts across Telangana are also likely to experience unseasonal weather conditions. Scattered intense thunderstorms are expected in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Sircilla, Jangaon, Yadadri–Bhongir, Rangareddy, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Asifabad, and Bhadradri–Kothagudem from the afternoon to late at night.

Subhan Haleem
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Meanwhile, isolated intense thunderstorms are forecast in Karimnagar, Hanmakonda, Warangal, and Peddapalli during the same period.

Gusty winds to reach speeds of upto 45 kmph

Gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 45 kmph are likely in several areas. In addition, hailstorms may occur at a few places, raising concerns about possible damage to crops, vehicles, and temporary structures.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th March 2026 9:54 am IST

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