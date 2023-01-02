Telangana: Alcohol worth Rs 400 cr consumed on New Year’s eve

Hyderabad: Party animals bottled down alcohol worth Rs 400 cr during new year’s celebrations between December 30 and 31. The majority of the people consumed hard drinks over beer.

People bid adieu to the year by gulping four lakh cases of alcohol (nearly 3.57 lakh cases were lifted on December 30) and 2.35 cases of beer (about 1.7 sold on December 30) in the state, reported Times of India.

The excise department’s earnings say, that this is the highest monthly earnings throughout the year as the overall collection escalated to touch Rs 3470 crores.

It is predicted that the maximum sales were recorded in shops under the GHMC limits and Ranga Reddy district.

The year-end sales were recorded as lower than the previous year. Industry sources say that 2021 covered higher income for some other reason. According to the new liquor policy a new license has been issued and many license holders purchased buffer stocks.