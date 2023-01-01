Hyderabad: 5819 licenses cancelled for drunk driving on NY’s eve

Hyderabad: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) cancelled 5819 licenses in the five zones of the city on New Year’s eve.

The licenses cancelled for drunk driving and accidents were 3,220 more than in the year 2021 revealed Joint Transport Commissioner Panduranga Naik.

Of the East, West, North, South and Central zones in Hyderabad, licenses have been heavily cancelled in all zones except the East zone.

1103 licences were cancelled in the North Zone, 1151 in the South, 1345 in the West and only 510 licenses were cancelled in the East Zone.