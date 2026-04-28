Hyderabad passport offices to issue 4k appointments on May 9

Applicants are advised to apply through the Passport Seva website and avail themselves of the additional appointments.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th April 2026 8:28 pm IST
A photograph of an Indian passport on the Indian flag, highlighting passport issuance and appointment scheduling in Hyderabad.
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Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Regional Passport Office (RPO) will be holding a ‘Passport mela’ on May 9 during which 4,000 normal appointments will be released across all five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs).

Applicants are advised to apply through the Passport Seva website and avail themselves of the additional appointments.

The special drive on May 9 aims to address the increased demand for passports and reduce the current appointment cycle, which stands at approximately 8–10 working days at PSKs, the RPO stated in a release.

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The Passport Seva Kendra Karimnagar will be increasing its daily appointment capacity from 220 to 400 from May 4, covering services under normal, Tatkaal, and Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) categories.

RPO Hyderabad currently operates five PSKs and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across Telangana, and processes an average of 4,500 applications daily.

For more information on passport services, citizens can contact the national call centre at 1800-258-1800 or email rpo.hyderabad@cpo.gov.in.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th April 2026 8:28 pm IST

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