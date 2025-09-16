Passport office in Hyderabad: PSK inaugurated in Old City on Sept 16

Hyderabad: Finally, the Old City of Hyderabad got a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), also informally known as a passport office, on Tuesday, September 16.

Today, the PSK was inaugurated in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Address of passport office in Old City of Hyderabad

The PSK has been inaugurated at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station Metro building. It is not a new PSK rather the center which was located in Ameerpet has been shifted to MGBS.

Apart from it, the Tolichowki PSK will move to the Siri building at Raidurg.

The MEA has reiterated that the relocation is aimed at ensuring the continuation of passport services and not an expansion of infrastructure. The Begumpet PSK will continue to function as before.

The Old City of Hyderabad got a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), also informally known as a passport office, on Tuesday, September 16. pic.twitter.com/4B8UhHJG7a — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 16, 2025

Also Read Hyderabad schools announce 13-day holidays for Dasara vacation 2025

PSKs in city

Currently, three passport centres operate in Hyderabad. While the one located at Begumpet continues to function as usual, the services at the Ameerpet PSK have been shifted to Chaderghat near the Mahatma Gandhi Metro Station and the Tolichowki PSK will move to the Siri building at Raidurg.

Though a new passport office is not inaugurated in the Old City of Hyderabad rather the PSK at Ameerpet was shifted, it is going to provide relief to the residents of the southern city who used to travel a long way for their passport.