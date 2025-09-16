Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are gearing up for the holidays for the Dasara vacation 2025.

As per the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department, the vacation will last for 13 days.

Holidays for schools in Hyderabad for Dasara vacation

The vacation is set to begin on September 21, and schools are scheduled to reopen on October 4.

Following the completion of holidays for the vacation, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will conduct Summative Assessment (SA) 1 from October 24 to 31. The results will be declared by November 6 after evaluation.

This year, the Summative Assessment (SA) 2 for classes I to IX will be held from April 10 to 18.

For class X, the pre-final exams will be held before February 28, and the SSC board examinations are scheduled for March 2025.

Announcement by Telangana govt

Apart from schools in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts announcing the holidays for Dasara vacation, the government has also declared public holidays.

Also Read Brace for heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad on Tuesday

According to the Telangana calendar, the government has announced holidays on October 2 and 3 for Vijaya Dasami and the day following Vijaya Dasami, respectively.

Optional holidays for Durgashtami and Maharnavami have also been announced on September 30 and October 1, respectively.