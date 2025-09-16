Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad need to gear up for heavy monsoon rains on Tuesday, September 16.

It will not be restricted to the city as the surrounding areas and some other districts will also witness similar weather.

Heavy downpour in evening

As per the weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, Hyderabad is likely to witness heavy monsoon rains in the evening.

It is further said that till afternoon, the city will see dry weather. However, the downpours are likely to begin in the evening and will continue till overnight hours.

For other districts, it is forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall during evening to overnight hours. These districts include Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Yadadri – Bhongir, Nizamabad, Jagitial, and Sircilla.

Also Read Hyderabad pearls to add lustre to list of Geographical Indications of Telangana

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the weather department has also forecasted rains or thundershowers in the city till September 18.

It is forecasted that the thundershowers will be accompanied by gusty winds.

Due to the expected heavy rains, the temperatures in the city and other districts of the state are likely to decline.

Yesterday, the temperatures in the state dipped to 26.3 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Vikarabad. In the case of Hyderabad, the temperatures declined to as low as 27.9 degrees Celsius, which was reported in Bandlaguda.

In view of the heavy monsoon rains forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travels accordingly.