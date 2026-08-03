Hyderabad patient records leaked; pvt hospital files complaint

Hyderabad: A private hospital here has turned to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) for action in an alleged patient record leak.

The leaked information includes details of patients as well as hospital records, according to the Times of India. The data was uploaded to another portal, the hospital said, adding, “A message was also being circulated with the credentials for logging into the said website. The data published includes patient records, medical information, and employees’ confidential data, which constitutes personal data and sensitive personal data within the meaning of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.”

The complainant said a Chennai-based company manages their data. “The complainant at no point in time authorised the collection, extraction, storage or publication of this data on the offending website or any other such unauthorised domains…(the breach) exposes the complainant’s patients, employees and the organisation at large to a material risk of financial fraud, and

harassment,” the FIR reportedly said.

