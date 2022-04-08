Hyderabad: PD act invoked against man for smuggling 240kg ganja

Published: 8th April 2022 8:03 pm IST
PD act invoked against Mohammed Shameer. (Photo: Telangana Police)

Hyderabad: A man hailing from Kerala had the PD act invoked against him for transporting 240 kilograms of ganja into Hyderabad from AOB (Andhra-Odisha Border).

The accused, Muhammed Shameer (35), was arrested along with nine other individuals last year in December. He had purchased 240kgs of the substance from a man named Subba Rao at the AOB and brought it to Hyderabad in his lorry. Vanasthalipuram police caught them red-handed as they were selling portions of ganja to other peddlers.

Upon investigation, Shameer was found to be acquainted with multiple drug peddlers in Mumbai and other states in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. A man named Kanjiramathadathil Krishnan would pay him for procuring and transporting ganja from AOB to the cities.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagawat invoked the PD Act against the accused on Friday and detained him in Cherlapally jail.

