Hyderabad: PD order against man for illegal trade of PDS rice

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, has issued a Preventive Detention (PD) order against a habitual offender involved in the illegal trade and black-marketing of subsidised Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.

Twenty-four-year-old Md. Rafiq was allegedly illegally procuring subsidised PDS rice from various sources at cheap rates, accumulating huge stocks, and illegally transporting them to various destinations for commercial gain.

His continuous involvement in black-marketing of PDS rice caused severe financial loss to the state government and the Civil Supplies Corporation, while undermining the integrity of the PDS system, said the police.

He has been committing offences punishable under Sections 3(1) & (2) of the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities (PBMMSEC) Act, 1980, and Section 17(e) of the TS PDS Control Order, 2016.

He also has three prior cases against him. The one at the Bhavani Nagar Police Station was registered under Section 318(2) (using deceit to cheat someone) BNS and Section 7(1) (breaking control orders) of the Essential Commodities Act. He has yet another case at the Marchowk Police Station and a third case at the Medak Town Police Station under the same sections of the BNS and the EC Act.