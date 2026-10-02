Hyderabad Pen Show 2026: 100+ brands, 12 workshops and more

In an age where notes, letters and even signatures have moved to screens, the city is bringing back the charm of putting pen to paper. The Hyderabad Pen Show 2026 is set to bring together fountain pen lovers, calligraphy enthusiasts, artists, collectors and stationery fans this weekend.

The three-day event will be held from October 2 to 4, 2026, at FTCCI, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad. Organised as the official show of the Hyderabad Fountain Pen Club, it promises more than an exhibition, with 24 exhibitors, over 100 brands and 12 workshops.

More than just pens

The Hyderabad Pen Show will feature fountain pens, inks, notebooks, paper, stationery and writing accessories under one roof. Visitors can explore different brands, discover new products and meet people who share an interest in writing instruments.

For those who have never used a fountain pen, the event can also be an easy introduction to different nibs, inks and writing styles. It offers a chance to understand why these traditional writing tools continue to have a strong following even in the digital age.

Learn calligraphy and more

The workshop schedule is one of the major attractions. Sessions will be held on October 3 and 4 at 12 pm, 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm.

The workshops include an introduction to fountain pens by the Hyderabad Fountain Pen Club, italics handwriting, cursive handwriting, ribbon calligraphy, brush pen calligraphy and ink swatching.

Art lovers can also join special drawing sessions. Saturday features Drawing with Ballpoint Pens, while Sunday has Drawing with Brush Pens.

These sessions allow visitors to learn new techniques and turn an ordinary writing instrument into a creative tool.

A photowalk on Sunday

The event will also have a collaborative photowalk with Photowalks Hyderabad on October 4 from 10.30 am to 1 pm. Participants can document the pen-making workshops, exhibitors and exhibition through photography.

Registration for the photowalk is mandatory.

Event details Dates: October 2 to 4, 2026 Venue: FTCCI, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad

On October 2, the show opens at 2 pm for Platinum and VIP pass holders and closes at 6 pm. On October 3 and 4, special entry begins at 10 am for Platinum and VIP pass holders, while general entry starts at 12 pm. The show closes at 8 pm on both days, with visitors free to explore at leisure.

For Hyderabadis who enjoy beautiful handwriting, collecting stationery, sketching or simply the satisfying feel of writing on paper, the Pen Show offers a refreshing break from screens.

It is a chance to slow down, discover the craft behind writing instruments and reconnect with the simple joy of a good pen.



