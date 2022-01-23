Hyderabad: People impose self-restrictions due to COVID fear

Hyderabad: In the wake of a sharp increase in COVID cases across the state, Greater Hyderabad has turned into a hotspot. After the state government refused to impose night curfew or lockdown, the people themselves are taking safety precautions. They are avoiding going out unnecessarily which has led the roads to present a deserted look for the past 2 days. There are less numbers of vehicles plying on the roads.

Many political leaders are also infected with coronavirus. The BJP head office at Nampally has been sealed. The party leaders are conducting virtual meetings online to prepare the future strategy.

According to sources, the BJP President JP Nadda contracted the coronavirus while interacting with the BJP leaders in an RSS meeting in Hyderabad. Apart from him the General Secretary of BJP and 15 members of the BJP staff are infected with the virus. The Central Minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy is also contracted coronavirus. Now only some important leaders and staff are being seen at the BJP office.

The TRS organized Ritu Utsav on a bigger scale. Many participating TRS ministers and a number of MPs, MLAs members of the Legislative Council are infected with the coronavirus. The TRS head office which usually buz with people is presenting a deserted look now.

The TRS working President KTR who used to visit the Party office every alternate day is not coming now. No press conference is being held in Telangana Bhavan these days. The press conference was held for some days in the TRS Legislature Party office but there too the party leaders were infected with the coronavirus.

Activities at the Congress headquarter – Gandhi Bhavan – have also come to a standstill. According to sources the leaders visiting the office, the security guards and their family members have been infected with the coronavirus. Some among them acknowledging the infection while the others are not.

The number of people traveling in the RTC buses too has been decreased to more than half. In view of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, it seemed that the people themselves are imposing restrictions on their movements