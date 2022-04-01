Hyderabad: Peshawar restaurant branch inaugurated in Malakpet

Hyderabad: A second branch of the well-known Peshawar restaurant was inaugurated in Malakpet on Thursday.

The inauguration of the restaurant was done by Mohammad Abdul Mueed. Peshawar restaurant is famous for delicious kebabs, pulao, and biryani.

The menu of the restaurant also includes special Peshawar dishes such as mutton Chaarsi Tikka, namkin Gosht, Balochi chicken, Peshawari Yakhkti pulao, and Chapli Kabab.

Peshawar restaurant also caters to the taste buds of the Hyderabadis. The restaurant offers different kinds of cuisines including Indian, Chinese, and Continental.