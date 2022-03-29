Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices go up again

Hyderabad: As Petrol and diesel prices go up again in the country for the seventh time in the last eight days, the price of petrol was hiked by 90 paise and diesel price by 77 paise in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Dealers said that the ongoing crisis between Russia- Ukraine remained the foremost reason for the prices to be hiked once again. A record 137-days break in the daily dynamic pricing system will continue for a few weeks more, according to analysts.

On Monday, the petrol price shot up again by 30 paise/litre and diesel by 35 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week from Rs 4 to Rs 4.10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 99.41 per litre as against Rs 99.11 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.42 per litre to Rs 90.77, according to a price notification of the state fuel retailers.