Hyderabad: Photo exhibit held to commemorate World Heritage Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the International Day of Monuments and Sites – World Heritage Day – an exhibition of photographs on the theme of ‘Heritage and Climate’ was held on April 18.

The exhibition was conducted by ‘Parampara’, ADA Heritage Club of the Aurora Design Academy, a press release said.

Praising Hyderabad as a vibrant city with a rich heritage, Dr Andrew Flemming, British Deputy High Commissioner, and chief guest emphasized the importance of understanding the impact of climate on heritage. He asked everyone, especially students to protect invaluable heritage.

A total of 180 entries were received from all across the country with 80 participants, including 55 from Hyderabad. The jury panel stressed the candidate’s understanding of the theme along with technique, sensitivity, and presentation.

Dignitaries appreciated the efforts put in for organizing programs that sensitize and educate students in valuing and respecting our rich culture and tradition while training them to be world-class architects.