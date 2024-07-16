Hyderabad physiotherapist kills wife, daughters, stages it as accident

Hyderabad: A physiotherapist named Boda Praveen from Hyderabad allegedly killed his wife Boda Kumari aged 26 and their two daughters aged 2 and 3 and staged it as a car accident.

The incident occurred on May 28 when Praveen was traveling with his family from Hyderabad to their native village in Khammam district. Praveen claimed that their car crashed into a roadside tree, resulting in the deaths of his wife and children.

However, the police investigation revealed that Praveen had actually killed his family members and staged the accident to cover up the murders. Khammam ACP SV Ramanamurthy stated that Praveen, a 32-year-old physiotherapist working in Hyderabad, deliberately caused the accident to make it appear as though their deaths were accidental.

The Raghunadhapalem police arrested Praveen for the cold-blooded murders of his wife and two daughters.

The police initially believed that the deaths were caused by a car accident, but the scene of the accident raised suspicions.

During their investigation, the police found that Praveen had developed an extramarital affair with a colleague at the hospital where he worked.

Praveen’s wife Kumari had confronted him about the affair and asked him to end the relationship. Seeing his wife and children as obstacles to his illicit relationship, Praveen decided to eliminate them.

On May 17, Praveen went to his native village of Bavaji Tanda with his family. On May 28, while returning from Khammam, Praveen administered an injection to his wife, claiming it would help with her health issues. Shortly after, Kumari passed away.

Praveen then strangled his two daughters to death. After ensuring his family was dead, Praveen staged a car accident by crashing the vehicle into a tree to make the murders appear accidental.

However, the police investigation revealed the true nature of the crimes, and Praveen was arrested on Sunday.