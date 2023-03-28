Hyderabad: Pickpocketers gang held; property worth 18.5L seized

Hyderabad: A two members pick pocketers gang who was allegedly involved in more than twenty cases of theft were arrested by the commissioner’s task force along with the Afzalgunj police.

Stolen property worth Rs 18.5 lakh was recovered from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, the DCP East Zone Sunil Dutt informed the media that the kingpin of the gang’s KS Makkan aka Kasab Makkan belonged to Mangar Basti in Mallepally area of the city.

Makkan along with Praveen Ramesh and other gang members were targeting the public at cinema theatres. The gang has also committed thefts of gold chains belonging to the RTC bus passengers in Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

The DCP said that one of the gang members identified as Bhola, an expert in cutting the chain by teeth, had tactfully robbed several bus passengers.

Since the pickpocketing menace became rampant the task force along with the Afzalgunj police arrested the gang leader KS Makkan aka Kasab Makkan and his associate Praveen Ramesh. During the operation, the police recovered 343 grams of stolen gold from their possession.