Hyderabad: PIL filed against Kokapet land allocation to BRS

Hyderabad: A city advocate filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court, challenging the decision of the then BRS government to allot 11 acres of prime land in Survey Nos. 239 and 240 of Kokapet village, Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district, to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The advocate, Venkatrami Reddy, has raised concerns about transparency and fairness in the allocation procedure, contending that the allotment was made without following the standard tender process and without public disclosure of the proceedings related to the land allotment.

The estimated market value of the land is running into crores, and it was allegedly handed over to the pink party at a significantly low price of Rs 3,41,25,000, the advocate argued.

A similar PIL has been filed by the Forum for Good Governance (NGO) in the high court, and the case is pending adjudication.

In response to the PIL filed by the NGO, the court has sent notices to the government, and the case is currently awaiting a decision.