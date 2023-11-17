Hyderabad: Play cricket with Azharuddin, vote for BRS, says KTR in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) asked voters of Jubilee Hills to “play cricket with cricketer turned politician Mohammad Azharuddin but vote for the BRS’ nominee and sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath.

Reminding people of Azharuddin’s stint as MP from UP’s Moradabad, KTR said that after he lost there, he “never looked back on that constituency,” adding that Azhar “had not been in public and has no knowledge about the Jubilee Hills constituency.”

The BRS working president said that people gave Congress many chances but the party “cheated people each time.” “Minorities still were in poverty because of Congress,” he added.

KTR asked the people to recall the condition of the state under the Congress regime. He stated that there were “power holidays” due to the crisis in electricity generation and supply and “the state also suffered water shortage,” he said.

“The situation has changed after Telangana state formation and KCR becoming the chief minister,” he stated.

Congress brings instability: KTR

Further slamming the grand old party, KTR said that they bring political instability to the state.

He added that Congress was a party that “killed 400 people in communal riots only to dethrone a chief minister of their own party.

“If these Delhi leaders were given a chance, they will play ‘Kon Banega Mukhyamantri’ in Telangana,” he said.

KTR slams BJP, PM Modi

Ridiculing the promises made by PM Narendra Modi, KTR stated that the former promised to create two crore jobs per year and “could not deliver.”

He also stated that PM Modi promised to deposit Rs. 15 lakh into the Jan Dhan accounts of the people “which never happened.”

Stating that BRS will never bow in front of ‘Delhi leaders’, KTR said “We will do secular politics as long as we live.”

KTR stated that chief minister KCR believes in development and welfare and “never indulged in regional and religious politics.”

Highlighting that “peace and harmony prevails in the state”, KTR said that people from various states “lived happily in Hyderabad and BRS government treated everyone as natives of Telangana.”