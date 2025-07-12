Hyderabad police accused of assaulting juvenile; deny charges

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued a clarification after being accused of assaulting a juvenile accused of voyeurism in December 2024.

According to a detailed report issued by the Hyderabad police on December 15, 2024, the juvenile boy, identified as Afsar, recorded a video of the complainant and his wife. The couple are neighbours of the accused.

The incident occurred in LN Nagar, Yousufguda, and a complaint was filed with the Jubilee Hills police on December 16. Following the complaint, a case of voyeurism was booked under section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Afsar was accompanied to the Jubilee Hills police station by his mother on December 17.

In the presence of two mediators, the juvenile confessed to recording the video, and the police seized his mobile phone. No complaint of physical assault was raised during this time.

The report further reveals that from December 2024 to April 2025, Afsar regularly attended school and participated in NCC activities. This indicated the boy’s normal health and mobility.

According to the report, Afsar visited the Osmania General Hospital on April 7, May 5, May 9 and May 19. The medical records reveal a history of slip-and-fall injuries to Afsar, and there is no mention of police assault.

In the first week of June, Afsar’s father, Mohammed Ismail, approached the Jubilee Hills police requesting closure of the case. Upon learning that a final report had been filed, Ismail began levelling allegations of a police assault.

On June 16, 2025, Ismail accused the Jubilee Hills police of assaulting Afsar. On July 2, Afar was discharged from the Osmania General Hospital after signing the Leaving Against Medical Advice (LAMA) form.

On July 10, Afsar’s mother, Fatima, filed a fresh complaint alleging assault by neighbours and police. She also sought legal and financial assistance.

Issuing a clarification, the Hyderabad police said, “The investigation was conducted lawfully. The juvenile was brought to the police station by his mother and voluntarily confessed to the crime in the presence of mediators. The confession was supported by material evidence as the boy’s phone was seized.”

The Hyderabad police further said that due procedure was followed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). Six independent witnesses supported the complainant’s version and confirmed that the juvenile fled the scene after the act.

No complaint of physical assault was made by the juvenile or his parents during the investigation or thereafter. Afsar continued his studies and extracurricular activities post-incident, indicating good health.

Medical reports from April-May 2025 repeatedly cited “slip and fall” injuries, not trauma caused by third-party assault. Dr Sree Ranaga Lakshmi, Professor of Neurology, OGH, revealed that the boy suffered from Type-1 diabetes, Polyradiculo Neuropathy and Congenital Tethered Cord Syndrome.

These are chronic conditions not related to trauma.

During the enquiry, on the complaint filed on July 10, it came to light that the family had converted to Islam and changed their names from Rambabu to Mohammed Ismail, Kanaka Durga to Fatima and Ajit to Afsar.

Despite this, in their latest complaint, they claimed to belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC-Mala) community and cited this for seeking medical aid, financial support, and legal protection.

This deliberate suppression of religious conversion and invocation of SC status appears to be a manipulative tactic aimed at gaining undue sympathy and institutional benefits, while blaming the

police in every possible manner to derail the legal process.

Such actions show a clear intention to divert attention from the actual offence committed by the juvenile and to tarnish the image of the police through false, fabricated, and delayed allegations.

Following the allegations, statements of the sub-inspector, who was the investigating officer in the case and two head constables were recorded. All of them denied physically assaulting Afsar.