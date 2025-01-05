Hyderabad: Police advise Allu Arjun not to visit injured kid in hospital

Hyderabad: The Ramgopalpet police have issued notices to Tollywood star Allu Arjun, advising him against visiting KIMS Hospital where nine-year-old Sri Tej, who got critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theater on December 4 is receiving treatment.

The police delivered the notice to Allu Arjun’s manager, Murthy, at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad, which emphasized that the visit should be avoided to maintain public order and safety.

The notice specifically stated that due to the ongoing situation and potential disturbances, it is best for Allu Arjun not to visit Sri Tej.

Allu Arjun granted conditional bail

The Nampally court on Friday, January 3, granted bail to Telugu film actor Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case.

On December 13, the Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun for four weeks and directed him to approach the trial court for regular bail. Advocate Niranjan Reddy representing Allu Arjun argued that the charges of culpable homicide should not apply as the actor was not directly involved in the stampede at Sandhya Theater on RTC X Roads.

After considering the arguments, the Nampally court decided to deliver its verdict on January 3. The petition was heard on December 27, and the court adjourned the hearing to December 30 after the police requested additional time to file their counter to the bail petition.

Pushpa 2 stampede incident

A 35-year-old woman died during the Pushpa 2 stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, while her nine-year-old son was hospitalised.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s family.

Allu Arjun, named as accused no 11, was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from prison here on December 14 morning.

Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 team pledge Rs 2 crore aid for stampede victim’s family

Actor Allu Arjun has announced Rs 2 crore for the family of 35-year-old Revathi who was killed and her son who was critically injured during the premiere show of the movie.

Speaking to the media, Allu Arvind told media that the cheque was handed over to Dil Raju, chairman, of Telangana State Film Development Corporation. Allu Arvind said to support the boy and his family, the film unit decided to give financial assistance of Rs 2 crore.

While Allu Arjun has given Rs 1 crore, Mythri Movies, the producers of the movie have extended assistance of Rs 50 lakh. Film’s director Sukumar has also given Rs 50 lakh to the family.

