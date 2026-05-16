Hyderabad Police alert fans over fake IPL ticket booking apps

Hyderabad: As excitement builds for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium on May 22, Hyderabad Police have issued a public warning against fake ticket booking apps and websites targeting cricket fans.

VC Sajjanar on Friday cautioned fans against cyber fraudsters who are allegedly exploiting the huge demand for match tickets by circulating counterfeit apps and fake booking links on social media platforms.

Cybercriminals are exploiting the massive craze for the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), scheduled to take place on the 22nd of this month at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. Taking advantage of the high demand for tickets among fans,… https://t.co/iTp2PVQ2dX — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) May 16, 2026

Fake apps, websites misleading users

According to police, several fraudulent advertisements related to IPL ticket bookings are currently being promoted online. Cyber criminals have reportedly designed fake applications and websites that closely resemble the official ticketing partner, District, by copying its logo, colours and overall interface to mislead unsuspecting users.

The fake platforms are offering tickets at discounted prices to attract cricket enthusiasts eager to secure seats for the much-anticipated encounter between the two IPL franchises.

Police said many of these fraudulent links appear almost identical to the original app and website, making it difficult for users to distinguish between genuine and fake platforms.

Officials warned that fans who click on such links and proceed with payments could end up losing their money without receiving any tickets. In some cases, sensitive banking and personal information entered on these fake platforms could also be stolen and misused by cyber criminals.

Hyderabad police monitoring fake IPL ticketing scams: Sajjanar

Sajjanar urged cricket fans not to trust unofficial ticket booking links circulating on social media or messaging platforms in their eagerness to watch the match live.

“We are keeping a close watch on such fake apps and websites. If anyone comes across suspicious ticket booking platforms or fraudulent links, they should immediately report them to the police,” he said.

The Hyderabad Police said monitoring of fake IPL ticketing scams has been intensified ahead of the match, especially with a sharp rise in online fraud attempts linked to major sporting events.

Authorities appealed to the public to remain cautious while booking tickets online and advised fans to use only official platforms for ticket purchases.