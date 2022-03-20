Hyderabad Police apprehends two for procuring, selling noxious gutka

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Saturday apprehended two persons for buying and selling noxious Gutka worth Rs 2 lakhs, illegally, said police.

The two accused have been identified as Mohamed Ajju and MD Kazam. Mohd Ajju is mainly the organizer and supplier of banned Gutka. He supplies gutka in the pan shops across the Secunderabad area.

N Sudhir, Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP) of Gopalpuram Division, North zone said, “Today in the wee hours, we received credible information and arrested two accused who were organizing gutka sales business in the Secunderabad area to earn easy money illegally by delivering to the needy customers in and around the railway station and Regional passport office, Secunderabad.”

He further said that on receiving the information, the police conducted a surprise check and apprehended the two.

“One of the accused told us that he purchased the Gutka from Karnataka and other places to distribute it here at the pan shops. We have seized gutka and tobacco worth Rs 2,47,050 from them,” ACP added.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.