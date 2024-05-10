Hyderabad police arrest 4 over PDS rice smuggling, seize 53 tonnes

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested four people who were smuggling PDS rice in two different cases and seized a total of 53 tonnes of rice along with two trucks and two auto trollies.

Acting on information, the Cyberabad SOT stopped a lorry and apprehended two drivers who were smuggling 35 tonnes of PDS rice in the truck. The main person Bala Pradeep is absconding.

The SOT Shamshabad caught a man named Ramakoti who was smuggling PDS in the auto trolley and seized 1 tonne of the PDS rice.

The Rajendranagar SOT seized 17 tonnes of PDS rice at Kismatpur bridge smuggled in an auto trolley and a lorry.