Hyderabad police arrest 7 involved in Duolingo exam scam

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team of LB Nagar police apprehended seven people who were involved in a scam where they would impersonating as the candidates to take online English eligibility test on Duolingo. This would help candidate fraudulently get admission in international universities.

The accused were identified as Kandakatla Praveen Reddy, Trivedhi Harinath, Banala Krishna, Edavally Aravind Reddy, Nenavath Santhosh, Malladi Naveen Kumar, and Alakuntla Vinay.

The officials seized five laptops, four passports, seven cellphones, one keyboard, and one mouse from the accused. The seized property were handed over to the Hayathnagar police station. The accused used to collect Rs. 5,000–10,000 from each student to get eligible scores to pass the exam.