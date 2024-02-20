Hyderabad police arrest 7 involved in Duolingo exam scam

The accused used to collect Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 from each student to take the exam on their behalf

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 7:30 pm IST
The accused would impersonate as candidates and take online English eligibility test on Duolingo on their behalf

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team of LB Nagar police apprehended seven people who were involved in a scam where they would impersonating as the candidates to take online English eligibility test on Duolingo. This would help candidate fraudulently get admission in international universities.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The accused were identified as Kandakatla Praveen Reddy, Trivedhi Harinath, Banala Krishna, Edavally Aravind Reddy, Nenavath Santhosh, Malladi Naveen Kumar, and Alakuntla Vinay.

The officials seized five laptops, four passports, seven cellphones, one keyboard, and one mouse from the accused. The seized property were handed over to the Hayathnagar police station. The accused used to collect Rs. 5,000–10,000 from each student to get eligible scores to pass the exam.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 7:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button