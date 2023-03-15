Hyderabad: Police arrest BJYM activists for rioting, damaging public property at TSPSC

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazaar police arrested seven activists of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha for rioting and damaging public property at the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) during ptotest on Tuesday.

The BJYM under the leadership of A. Bhanu Prakash, State President of BJYM protested at the TSPSC office at Nampally Road on the AE (Civil) exam paper leak issue.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 448, 353 r/w 149 of IPC and Sections 3 & 4 of the PDPP Act was booked at Begum Bazaar.

The seven persons against whom the case was booked are Bhanu Prakash, Shiva Shankar, Pavan Reddy, Jamalpur Ayush, A Raju Netha, Manmadha Rao and Pujari Ramu Yadav. All were arrested and produced before the court.