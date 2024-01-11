Hyderabad: Police arrest eight with 24 kg ganja in TSRTC bus

Hyderabad: In a predawn operation the Telangana Excise and Prohibition department sleuths arrested eight persons and seized 24 kilograms of ganja.

A special team of the Prohibition Department under the guidance of Excise Commissioner Sridhar and Director V B Kamalasan Reddy, conducted checking in the private travel buses and government transport buses at Abdullapurmet from 3 am.

The team checked the buses arriving to the city via the Vijayawada road from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chattisgarh. On checking baggage of the passengers, the police recovered 24 kilograms of the ganja from eight persons who were bringing it to Hyderabad and Cyberabad to consume and sell it.

All the eight persons were arrested by the Prohibition Department police under NDPS Act. The property is seized for further investigation.