Hyderabad: Police arrest eight with 24 kg ganja in TSRTC bus

police recovered 24 kilograms of the ganja from eight persons who were bringing it to Hyderabad and Cyberabad to consume and sell it

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th January 2024 4:30 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a predawn operation the Telangana Excise and Prohibition department sleuths arrested eight persons and seized 24 kilograms of ganja.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A special team of the Prohibition Department under the guidance of Excise Commissioner Sridhar and Director V B Kamalasan Reddy, conducted checking in the private travel buses and government transport buses at Abdullapurmet from 3 am.

The team checked the buses arriving to the city via the Vijayawada road from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chattisgarh. On checking baggage of the passengers, the police recovered 24 kilograms of the ganja from eight persons who were bringing it to Hyderabad and Cyberabad to consume and sell it.

MS Education Academy

All the eight persons were arrested by the Prohibition Department police under NDPS Act. The property is seized for further investigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th January 2024 4:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button