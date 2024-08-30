Hyderabad police arrest three for laptop theft

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police here arrested three people for their involvement in laptop theft cases in Bapunagar and surrounding area of the city. Following their arrests, the police recovered nine stolen laptops from their possession.

According to the SR Nagar police, the main accused has been identified as Bandlamudi Chinna Avulaiah (30), a native of Pathamallapuram, Bestavaripeta, Prakasam of Andhra Pradesh. He was arrested from Ameerpet, in Hyderabad, on Thursday, August 29.

The police also arrested two others for buying stolen laptops from Chinna Avulaiah – Nandigama Venkata Krishna(33), a mobile phone repair shop owner at Neredmet, and Mekala Venkateswarlu(30), living in Amberpet. Both Venkata Krishna and Venkateswarlu are natives of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The arrested trio were produced before the court for judicial remand.

Chinna Avulaiah used to work as a security guard in Hyderabad, and began stealing laptops from PG hostels and boys hostels in Bapunagar and its neighbourhoods, said a press release from the police.