Hyderabad police arrest two accused in ATM attention diversion theft case

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda Police arrested two persons involved in attention diversion theft cases in Hyderabad. The accused were caught for cheating people at ATM centres and stealing cash.

One of the incidents took place on April 8 at an SBI ATM centre in the limits of Narayanguda.

How the fraud was carried out

The accused used to approach individuals who came to deposit cash using cash deposit machines. They would request the victims to hand over cash and promise to transfer the same amount instantly through GPay UPI.

Once the victims agreed, they would show a fake “payment successful” screen. After showing the fake confirmation, they would take the cash and leave the spot.

The arrested persons have been identified as 26-year-old Mohammed Salman, a Rapido driver and resident of Pahadishareef, Ranga Reddy district and 19-year-old Azaan Tauqeel Khan, a student from Vijayanagar near Krishna Hospital, Malakpet.

Multiple cases registered

Police said the accused were involved in several similar offences across different police station limits, including Masab Tank, Sultanbazar, IS Sadan, and Domalguda.

In one case registered at Narayanguda police station, a complainant named Aditya Agarwal reported losing Rs 20,000 at an SBI ATM located near Taj Mahal Hotel.

Based on instructions from senior officers, including the DCP of Khairatabad Zone and ACP of Sultanbazar Division, the police team used CCTV footage and technical analysis to trace the accused.

The offenders were arrested near Malakpet on April 16. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in five attention diversion cases.