Hyderabad: Police arrests 8 accused for gambling in Begum Bazaar

Hyderabad: Eight accused were arrested by the sleuths of the commissioner task force, under Shahinayathgunj Police Station near Begum Bazar for allegedly organising gambling, on Sunday.

The cops has seized over 1.60 lakh cash, three black box, six blue box, three red box and three green boxes (each box contain 20 coins) and two playing cards set.

The arrested person identified as Ghansham Das Karwa (54), Dayaram (57), Pankaj Kkumar (45), Jay Prakash Chitangi (38), Kamal Soni (50), Jitendra Bangad (47), Shyam Sunder (59), Krishna Bung (38).

According to the press release, on Sunday an organiser and accused Ghansham, resident of Begum Bazaar allegedly organised a gambling ring by inviting other accused who were nabbed. He was betting money and also using Casino coins in the game. In the meantime, the commissioner’s Task force reached and conducted raid at premises and arrested eight accused.

The accused and the seized property were handed over to Shahinayathgunj police for further legal action against them.

The gambling was organised by Ghansham Das Karwa by inviting habitual players.