Hyderabad: Police arrests drug peddler, seizes 24 kgs Ganja

Hyderabad: South Zone Commissioner’s Task Force along with Mir Chowk police apprehended a drug peddler and seized 24 kgs ganja.

According to the police, Lavoori Naga Raju, a resident of Nalgonda working as a car driver, learned of the demand for ganja in Hyderabad.

Along with his friends, L Santosh and A Naga Raju, residents of Suryapet, he allegedly started buying ganja at a low price and resold it at a much higher price.

The police seized a car, a phone, Rs 15 lakhs along with 24 kgs of ganja. He was handed over to Mirchowk police for further investigation.

Police urged the citizens to not fall prey to drugs and requested parents to keep a watch on the activities of their kids.