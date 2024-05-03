Hyderabad police arrests fake doctor; medical devices seized

Hyderabad: The city police here apprehended a 53-year-old for allegedly pretending to be a doctor and for providing treatment to patients in spite of not being an authorised practitioner. The officials seized prescriptions, a stethoscope, a sugar testing machine, and other medical devices.

The accused, identified as Raju Gangaram Ankalap, is a repeat offender and has been arrested in similar cases previously. He was arrested on Thursday, May 2. According to the police, Raju is a resident of Ramanthapur and had completed diplomas in yoga, naturopathy, and emergency medical services, acquiring clinical and medical knowledge. He however is not a certified doctor.

He decided to make money easily by providing allopathic treatment despite lacking a valid degree. He established a clinic in New Patel Nagar, Amberpet, while posing as a doctor.

The Hyderabad police has appealed to the general public to be aware, carefully choose doctors, and avoid those who do not possess a valid degree.