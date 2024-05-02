5 Telangana Congress IT cell members arrested in Amit Shah doctored video case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police on Thursday arrested five members of Telangana Congress IT team in connection with a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah.

Even though a team of Delhi police is currently in the state probing the case, the arrests were made Hyderabad Cybercrime branch.

According to PTI, Police sources said that they were close to identifying the creator of the deepfake video. Before reaching out to the suspect police are verifying who uploaded or forwarded the video.

Notices have also been served to five more people from different opposition parties for allegedly sharing the video.

Summonses were issued to chief minister Reventh Reddy and four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members – Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne, and Naveen Pettem – under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Delhi police visits Gandhi Bhawan

On Thursday, a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell visited ‘Gandhi Bhawan’, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Hyderabad, sources said.

The sources also said the team met local police in Telangana and sought details about a few leaders, who were served notices.

Meanwhile, the investigators are yet to receive any response from social media giants X and Meta in connection with a doctored video, a source in the Delhi Police’s Special Cell told IANS.

“We are trying to trace the origin of the doctored video. A reply from the social media giants is of utmost importance in the case. X, meanwhile, has deleted all the morphed videos from its platform,” said a senior Delhi Police officer privy to the probe.