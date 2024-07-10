Video: Hyderabad police assault OU student protesting deferment of DSC exam

Hyderabad: As protests by students on the Osmania University (OU) campus demanding the postponement of the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams entered their third day, the Hyderabad police in an attempt to curb escalation, assaulted a student, in a bid to detain him.

The incident came to light after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Krishank shared the video on X which went viral and triggered outrage. The protesters demanding to defer DSC exams till October were seen physically assaulted by the police.

Students protesting for postponement of DSC Exam beaten by Congress Police in Osmania University…



Emergency is Back ❗️ pic.twitter.com/m5E63gRzf3 — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) July 10, 2024

Earlier in the day, a journalist, working with Zee Telugu who was covering the students’ agitation was manhandled by the police. Two sub-inspectors of the OU police station were seen dragging him to a police vehicle. The journalist was allegedly ordered by an Inspector of the local OU police station to delete the videos filmed by him.

Both incidents are sparking mass outrage against police conduct who detained as many as 20 protestors from the OU Arts College building a day earlier.

Along with the DSC exam postponement, protesters demanded measures to increase job postings in Group I, II, and III cadres from the Telangana government. Additionally, they supported seven more demands raised by Motilal Naik, an OU student who had held a hunger strike for eight days.