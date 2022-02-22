Hyderabad police auctions off 568 vehicles for Rs 52 lakh

Hyderabad: The city police here organized an auction of 601 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles on Tuesday and collected Rs.51.74 lakh by selling 568 of those vehicles.

The Auction was directed by the Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand and his officers, at the Goshamahl police grounds. In the event, around 550 bidders were present and from 601 vehicles around 568 were sold out.

In total, 545 two-wheelers, 21 three-wheelers, and 2 four-wheelers) from Hyderabad City were auctioned for Rs. 44.28 lakh. Aside from that, 33 roadworthy vehicles, 32 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were auctioned for Rs. 7.46.

The total sum collected in the auction from the sale of 600 automobiles was Rs 51.74 lakh. This money will be put in the government’s treasury, said a press note from the city police.

According to the release, several vehicles were consuming police stations, stadiums and offices and tearing down the image of the police stations, among other things. To clear them the officers organized an auctioned to clean the space.

In ordinary circumstances, the Hyderabad police auctions-off seized automobiles from the lot. However, keeping too many vehicles on the lot is an issue that has been worsened by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused regular auctions to be halted.

Following a serious analysis, the next auction will seek to sell at least 5000 automobiles, the release added.

