Hyderabad police ban firecrackers near military cantonment areas

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad commissioner of police, CV Anand, on Saturday, May 10, prohibited the bursting of crackers in areas near military cantonments in the city. The order prohibiting fireworks in public places was issued in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces on May 6-7.

As part of the operation, nine locations in Pakistan, which are reportedly terrorist training camps, were targeted and destroyed in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

“In light of the current security environment, the sudden sound of firecrackers could be easily misinterpreted as signs of distress, an explosion, or even a terror-related activity,” read the order from the commissioner.

It further said that the bursting of firecrackers or the use of fireworks could potentially lead to panic, disrupt public order, and place unnecessary strain on security forces.

“Given the heightened security measures and ongoing vigilance in the wake of recent terrorist activities across India, such actions could endanger public safety and complicate the response to any emergency situation,” it added.

The commissioner appealed to the public to refrain from bursting firecrackers in any public

spaces, gatherings, or events, as this could escalate security concerns and lead to

misunderstandings. Public cooperation is essential to ensure the safety and security of

all residents.

“Any individual found violating this directive will be subject to legal action under

relevant laws,” the order read.