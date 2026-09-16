Hyderabad Police book 5 fake number plate cases in a week

As part of the crackdown on the use of fake number plates, 10 vehicles were seized.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Vehickes with fake number plates seized in Hyderabad
Vehickes with fake number plates seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police booked five criminal cases in one week against people using fake number plates on multiple vehicles.

According to the traffic police, the offenders use fake number plates to conceal their identity and evade fines. The criminal cases were registered based on complaints received at the Bandlaguda, Osmania University, Meerpet, Vanasthalipuram and Aswaraopet police stations.

As part of the crackdown on the use of fake number plates, 10 vehicles – eight two-wheelers and two minitrucks – were seized.

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“Only government-approved High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are legally permitted. Any custom alterations, missing digits, or temporary stickers are strictly illegal,” warned the traffic police.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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