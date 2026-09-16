Hyderabad Police book 5 fake number plate cases in a week

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police booked five criminal cases in one week against people using fake number plates on multiple vehicles.

According to the traffic police, the offenders use fake number plates to conceal their identity and evade fines. The criminal cases were registered based on complaints received at the Bandlaguda, Osmania University, Meerpet, Vanasthalipuram and Aswaraopet police stations.

Also Read Hyderabad: 7 cases registered for unauthorised licence plates

As part of the crackdown on the use of fake number plates, 10 vehicles – eight two-wheelers and two minitrucks – were seized.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

“Only government-approved High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are legally permitted. Any custom alterations, missing digits, or temporary stickers are strictly illegal,” warned the traffic police.