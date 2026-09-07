Hyderabad: 7 cases registered for unauthorised licence plates

Hyderabad: Under the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s special enforcement drive against vehicles using fake, tampered or unauthorised registration number plates, seven criminal cases were registered over the past week, said the police on Monday, September 7.

These cases were registered against individuals using fraudulent registration plates to conceal vehicle identities, evade traffic enforcement, and violate regulations.

Multiple vehicles were identified and seized during the operation, the police said. The criminal cases were registered under various police stations in the following jurisdictions: RGI Airport, Kanchanbagh, Khairatabad, Osmania University, Jubilee Hills, Maheshwaram (Future City Commissionerate), and Adilabad-1 Town.

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To avoid police action, motorists must use only government-approved high-security registration plates. Custom alterations, missing digits, or temporary stickers are illegal.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police cautioned the public against using fake or manipulated registration plates, as those “will result in severe legal consequences, including criminal prosecution and the immediate seizure of the vehicle,” it said.

