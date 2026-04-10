In just one week, over 6,000 people for using phones while driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A total of 6,046 people were booked for using their mobile phones while driving in a special drive conducted by Hyderabad Traffic Police over the past week.

Among them 5,810 were two-wheeler riders, 51 were three-wheeler drivers, 185 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

“This initiative was taken as part of sustained efforts to enhance road safety, ensure disciplined driving behavior, and prevent avoidable road traffic accidents caused due to distracted driving,” said Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

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Traffic Police has warned that using a mobile phone while driving leads to cognitive, visual, and manual distraction, thereby reducing the driver’s attention span, slowing reaction time, impairing judgment, and increasing the probability of collisions. “Even a momentary distraction can result in severe accidents, endangering not only the violator but also passengers, pedestrians, and other road users,” the police explained.

All the violators will be produced before the court along with charge sheets and shall be penalised as per law.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards cell phone driving violations and will continue to conduct such special drives regularly in the interest of public safety, the police said.