Hyderabad police book over 1L for drunk driving in 2022

Hyderabad: More than one lakh people were booked in the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad by the traffic police in incidents of rash driving or drunk driving this year.

Many were made to attend counselling at traffic training institutes after paying a fine of Rs 10,000 in court while a few others were jailed for a day or overnight.

Regular drunken driving checks help in controlling fatal road accidents. If any vehicle is stopped for suspected drunk driving, the traffic police will ask the driver to take a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) test.

As many as 2,700 people were sent to jail for drunk driving in 2022 in the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad.

Police usually identify accident-prone areas and pubs bearing areas and conduct checks. In such cases, the police usually book the driver and further write to RTA (Regional Transport Authority) for the suspension of their licence.

So far, about 32,282 licences were reportedly sent to RTA for suspension.

Incidents of drunk drivers attacking traffic police have also been reported from areas including Banjara Hills, Trimulgherry, Falaknuma, Goshamahal, Saifabad, Marredpally, Begumpet, Narayanguda and Mirchowk.

In an incident reported from Trimulgherry on August 14, three persons attempted to escape and attacked the police as they were stopped for driving on the wrong side.

On March 30, a group of five persons claimed to be politicians and tried to prevent officials from discharging their duties.