Hyderabad: Cases of drunk drivers assaulting cops on the rise

Published: 20th August 2022 2:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: Incidents of drunk drivers attacking traffic police are on the rise and so far 14 cases of assaulting police officials on duty have been registered and 27 people have been arrested so far.

Among those arrested are a few women. Such incidents have been reported from areas including Banjara Hills, Trimulgherry, Falaknuma, Goshamahal, Saifabad, Marredpally, Begumpet, Narayanguda and Mirchowk.

These incidents have led the traffic police to keep a check on drunk driving throughout the day. Checks have been tightened to curb the number of accidents.

In an incident reported from Trimulgherry on August 14, three persons attempted to escape and attacked the police as they were stopped for driving on the wrong side.

On March 30, a group of five persons claimed to be politicians and tried to prevent officials from discharging their duties.

