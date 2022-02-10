Hyderabad: Police bust inter-state drug racket, nine nabbed

Hyderabad: Hayatnagar police busted an inter-state drug racket on February 8 and arrested nine persons involved in drug peddling at the Andhra-Odisha border and in Hyderabad.

The police seized 5 kg of marijuana, 525 grams of hashish oil, a motorbike, 9 mobile phones and a weighing machine from the accused. The accused were identified as B Indra Kumar and Anil Kumar, both aged 25.

Seven others were held from different locations in the city for consuming drugs. The customers were identified as Venkata Krishna Chaitanya, Utkarsh Umang, KH Bharath Reddy, Ch Vashista, N Shivadeekshith, B Somesh Kumar, and K Kamalakar.

The police nabbed Venkata Krishna Chaitanya and Utkarsh Umang and seized 70 grams of marijuana from the duo. Chaitanya and Umang divulged their address and led the police to their room at KPHB, where the police arrested seven other suspects.

Marijuana and hash oil were seized from the room. A police official said, Indra Kumar procured marijuana from Araku agency area in Visakhapatnam and smuggled it to Hyderabad and sold it to customers with the help of the other accused.

All the accused were produced at a local court, and have been sent to judicial custody.