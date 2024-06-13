Hyderabad police bust prostitution racket

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket, arrested the organizers, and rescued the victims.

Based on credible information, the operation was conducted by the Panjagutta Police with the assistance of Task Force, West Zone personnel. Three organized brothel house runners were arrested, and six victims were rescued.

Hyderabad police busts prostitution racket based on confession

The racket was busted after Panjagutta police apprehended a customer engaging with a victim who had been trafficked for sexual exploitation in a hotel in Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

Based on his confession and the victim’s statement, the main organizers and pimps, namely Surya Kumari, Vijaya Sekhar Reddy, and Arkojit Mukharjee, were arrested in Madhura Nagar and Balkampet.

Also Read Man arrested for raping minor stepdaughter

Victims from various parts of India

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they procured victims from various parts of India, such as West Bengal, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, through their agents and old contacts.

Also Read Hyderabad police rescue minor from prostitution, caretaker arrested

They kept the victims in separate rented houses in Jubilee Hills, S.R. Nagar, etc. Whenever customers contacted them directly or through their agents or pimps, the organizers sent the victims to the selected locations of the customers.

Following the confession, the arrested accused were produced before the court for judicial remand, and the trafficked victims were sent to a rescue home through the court. Two other accused, Ram Reddy and Balraj, are absconding. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend them.

Apart from the arrests, the police also seized money, vehicles, debit/credit cards, bank cheque books, and mobile phones.