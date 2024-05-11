Hyderabad cops rescue minor from prostitution, caretaker arrested

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old woman was arrested here for running a prostitution racket and allegedly forcing a minor girl into it.

According to a police press release, the accused P Laxmi, a resident of Jubilee Hills, works as a junior artist in movie industry. Due to insufficient income, she started a prostitution in her house and engaged many girls.

The minor victim, who was raised by the accused since she was a child, was emotionally blackmailed into it, police said.

However, upon her refusal, she endured physical torture. She suffered burn injuries, beating, and even dropped out from school.

Based on a tip-off, Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone Team raided the residence of the accused where the prostitution was taking place and rescued the minor girl.

P Laxmi and her associates have been arrested. A case was registered.