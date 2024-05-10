Hyderabad: Techie held for sexually assaulting woman on job pretext

Hyderabad: A young woman was sexually assaulted by a manager of a software company after she was lured under the pretext of a job in Mathura Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar. The victim went for an interview at a software company, where the accused confirmed that she was selected for the job. He informed the victim to collect office SIM card from his house as he was busy.

Also Read 50-year-old man arrested for 250 house burglaries in Hyderabad

Without suspecting any foul play the victim reached the accused house, he locked the door and attempted to rape the victim. Upon screaming, he further threatened to kill her. The victim later logged a complaint against the accused at the Mathura Nagar police station.

Based on the complaint, the police apprehended the accused, and further investigation is ongoing.