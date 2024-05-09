50-year-old man arrested for 250 house burglaries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police on Monday apprehended a 50-year-old man for approximately 250 house break-ins. He was arrested from Jodimetla for allegedly stealing ornaments after breaking into a house. Police recovered a total of 21 tolas of gold ornaments, 1 kg of silver, and 1.5 lakh cash from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Sheelamshetti Venkata Ramana. According to the reports, 10 years ago, he was counseled by the Cyberabad police commissioner, CV Anand, to lead a good life and was provided with a tiffin center in Uppal to earn his livelihood. He was released from prison in 2014, and he ran the tiffin center for four years before returning to his old habits. He was arrested and sent to jail in April 2023 by Nalgonda police, but continued to burgle houses upon his release.

Based on a complaint of theft in a house at Swaranigiri Colony, the police initiated an investigation and identified the accused. Police said Ramana disguises his identity, meticulously surveys neighbourhoods, and targets locked residences. He breaks open the door, steals valuable items, and escapes through the pre-planned routes.

According to TOI report, initially he denied any involvement in the crimes but upon presenting incriminating evidence he confessed to six offenses.