Hyderabad: 2 held for stealing motorcycles; 14 vehicles recovered

The accused, identified as Shams Bilal, 26, and Rasuri Sukeshwar, alias Lokesh 23

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2024 5:51 pm IST
Over 19,000 illegal expats arrested in Saudi Arabia in 7 days
Representational image

Hyderabad: The police apprehended two individuals for allegedly being involved in motorcycle theft on Monday, May 6. As many as 14 motorcycles were recovered from them. 

The accused, identified as Shams Bilal, 26, and Rasuri Sukeshwar alias Lokesh, 23, are accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle and were stealing bikes and scooters from the city, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy.

The vehicles that were recovered were reportedly stolen from the jurisdiction of various police stations, including Madhuranagar, Khairatabad, Meerpet, Rajendranagar, Humayunnagar, Patancheruvu, Gudimalkapur, Abid Road, Saroornagar, Chandrayangutta, and Humayunnagar.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2024 5:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button