Hyderabad: 2 held for stealing motorcycles; 14 vehicles recovered

Hyderabad: The police apprehended two individuals for allegedly being involved in motorcycle theft on Monday, May 6. As many as 14 motorcycles were recovered from them.

The accused, identified as Shams Bilal, 26, and Rasuri Sukeshwar alias Lokesh, 23, are accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle and were stealing bikes and scooters from the city, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy.

The vehicles that were recovered were reportedly stolen from the jurisdiction of various police stations, including Madhuranagar, Khairatabad, Meerpet, Rajendranagar, Humayunnagar, Patancheruvu, Gudimalkapur, Abid Road, Saroornagar, Chandrayangutta, and Humayunnagar.