Hyderabad police bust bike lifting gang; five arrested

Hyderabad: Hussainialam police on Monday, January 8, busted a five-member gang of automobile thieves. The police recovered seven motorcycles and scooters worth Rs 1,80,000 from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Ali Hussain, 21, a rowdy sheeter of Rein Bazaar, Abbas Ali, 21, Wahed Khan, 33, Ghouse Pasha, 22, and Azam Khan, 22. All of them have been previously involved in theft cases.

The gang members moved around in localities and committed theft of scooters and motorcycles kept outside the houses. Later, they would sell the vehicles to unsuspecting people, ACP Charminar said.

The police have asked people to keep their vehicles safely in the houses or install surveillance cameras outside their house if they are keeping their scooters/bikes/cars outside the house at night.