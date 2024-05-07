Hyderabad police busts Dubai-linked cyber fraud gang

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police in the city apprehended a group involved in fraudulent investment schemes and captured two individuals, one of whom resided in Dubai, for deceiving a man from Hyderabad of Rs 1 crore.

In a press release, the police stated that another accomplice, also based in Dubai, is currently evading arrest.

The arrested individuals, Bhura Ram and Ramachandra, both hailing from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, were part of a gang facing 507 cases nationwide, with 67 in Telangana.

The police said that Bhura Ram, who was wanted in an online investment fraud case and had a look-out circular issued against him by security agencies, attempted to enter India through the Nepal border after leading a lavish lifestyle and creating rap music reels featuring luxury cars like Rolls Royce and Ferrari.

However, his plan was thwarted when border patrol officers apprehended him and informed the Hyderabad police.

Police discovered 47 bank accounts used by the gang during the investigation of the city case. After capturing Bhura Ram, it was revealed that he provided bank account details to his associate Berlin in Dubai.

“Bhura Ram accessed Indian bank accounts through Ramachandra, earning a 20% commission, while Ramachandra received a 5% commission,” the police said.